iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by &Partners

&Partners raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 189.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.