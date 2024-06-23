iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Reduced by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,285. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

