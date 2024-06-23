Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Sells C$12,285.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total value of C$12,285.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

TSE IVN opened at C$17.24 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.32. The stock has a market cap of C$21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

