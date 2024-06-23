Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,933 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,315,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.