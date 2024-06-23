JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

Life360 Trading Up 2.3 %

Life360 Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

