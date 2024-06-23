John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,476,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

JHML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,323. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

