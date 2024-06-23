JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.90% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,364,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,154,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,043 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2979 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

