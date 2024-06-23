JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $124.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

