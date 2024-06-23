Julie Southern Purchases 2,547 Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Southern purchased 2,547 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £4,992.12 ($6,343.23).

RWS Price Performance

RWS opened at GBX 190 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £700.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,714.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.71. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.40 ($3.61).

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is -17,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

Featured Articles

