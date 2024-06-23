Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $77.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated an underperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

KBH stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in KB Home by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KB Home by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

