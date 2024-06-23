Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Reaches $3,454.33 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $545.11 million and $1.45 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,454.33 or 0.05423360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 299,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 299,602.02374694. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,536.70891699 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $621,008.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

