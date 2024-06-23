Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 872.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 83,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,557. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

