Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,526. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

