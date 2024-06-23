Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.94 on Friday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of -0.68.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Insider Activity at Koss

Koss Company Profile

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.