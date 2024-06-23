Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.94 on Friday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of -0.68.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
