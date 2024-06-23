Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

