LendingTree’s (TREE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $526.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

