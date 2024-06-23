Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.47.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Announces Dividend

Shares of LEN stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

