Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200.01 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $73.66 or 0.00115631 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.50 billion and approximately $200.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,674,319 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

