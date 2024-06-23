LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.5 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.6107 per share. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.