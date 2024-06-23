Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Cut by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,093. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.