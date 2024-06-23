Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $203.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.08.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,064,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $500,685,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
