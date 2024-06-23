Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,821,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 501,484 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 497,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.