Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 4,141 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,450 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
