Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
