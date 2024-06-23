Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $18.41 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 767,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

