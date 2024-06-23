Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.02. 1,173,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

