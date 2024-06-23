Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 652,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.