Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.48. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

