Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.27.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $544.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

