MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Acquires C$1,016,600.00 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,600.00.

MDA stock opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. MDA Space Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. MDA Space’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.47%.

MDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

