Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,577 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

