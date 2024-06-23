Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $29.54 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $182,164.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,996,747 coins and its circulating supply is 33,283,281 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,990,322 with 33,278,437 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.88396458 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $228,574.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

