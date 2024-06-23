Mizuho Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Delek US Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DK opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

