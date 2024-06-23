Mizuho Raises ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $14.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.48. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

