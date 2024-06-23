Mizuho Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $150.21 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,517,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.