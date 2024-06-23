Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $50,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.32. 1,550,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,601. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average of $240.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $270.71.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock worth $2,285,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

