Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $79.46. 1,531,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.