Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $84.47 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 4.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $84,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. 6,996,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

