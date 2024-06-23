Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.51% of Kadant worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kadant by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kadant by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KAI stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.17. The stock had a trading volume of 141,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $354.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

