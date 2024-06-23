Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 644 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,223. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

