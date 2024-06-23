Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 7,061 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 16,343,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

