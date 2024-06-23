Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.32.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

MU stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

