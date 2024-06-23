MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.57.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.85. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$43.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

