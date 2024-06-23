MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.57.

Read Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.85. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$43.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.