MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.57.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$43.25 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$43.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.85.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

