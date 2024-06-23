Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

JNJ stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.75. 15,176,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

