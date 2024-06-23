Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

