NEAR Protocol Market Cap Achieves $5.65 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and approximately $215.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00008193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,081,759 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,077,151 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

