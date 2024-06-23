Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $621.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

