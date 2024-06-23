Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in Netflix by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Netflix stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.