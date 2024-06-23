Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $579.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

